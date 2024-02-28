By Daniel Selwood Daniel.Selwood@thegrocer.co.uk

Publishing: 6 April 2024

Advertising deadline: 22 March 2024

Submissions deadline: 15 March 2024

With volumes at 0% compared to last year, skincare’s flatline figure is impressive, defying dropping decline elsewhere in the category. But can skincare reinvigorate male grooming? Why, at a time when shoppers are sticking to the essentials, have more expensive male skin products stayed in the basket?

Skincare defies volume decline: What is male skincare getting right? Which brands are driving its success? Can the category drum up more sales – and what lessons can other areas learn from skincare?

Neck down: How are men approaching their self-care routines these days? With gender boundaries and expectations less rigidly defined in recent years, men are taking novel and different approaches. Are they shaving below the neck? Beyond shaving, what does grooming involve these days?

Promotions: Men are typically less loyal to brands and more inclined to buy products on offer. Yet, in this category, volume deals are down 30.5%. Meanwhile, overall promotions are down 2.2%. So why aren’t more retailers opting for this tried-and-proven tactic?

Newfangled razors: This November, one brand launched the world’s first spherical razor. It follows on the heels of the launch of the world’s biggest shaving brand launching the intimate grooming range for men in September. Can these new products entice men into the second largest category in male grooming? What are the unusual launches in and how are the traditional shaving products getting on?

Innovations: Profile of four new products or ranges