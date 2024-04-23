By Matt Chittock

Publishing: 1 June 2024

Advertising deadline: 17 May 2024

Submissions deadline: 10 May 2024

Oil prices are reaching a boiling point. Not only have droughts affected olive oil production in the Mediterranean, but the Ukraine war has put a spoke in sunflower oil production. Things are tough closer to home, too. Sustained flooding has limited rapeseed oil production in the UK. So what impact is all this having on consumer choices? Which oils have risen fastest in price, and what is now the most expensive/cheapest option available to consumers? And how is this impacting the dynamic between branded and own label?

Commodity prices: How have commodity prices of the most common cooking oils fared in the past year? Which oils are up fastest, and why? And what impact is that having on shelf prices?

Brands: What are brands doing to tempt shoppers in the face of prices rises? Are they trying to undercut rivals? Investing in marketing and highlighting their key selling points? Or increasingly turning to promotions? How have the pressures in the market shaken up the fortunes of the top 10?

Own label: How is own label faring in this increasingly price-conscious market – and how much cheaper is it than branded options?

Retailers: How are different retailers approaching the oils category? Who is winning share, and why?

Olive oil shots: Downing a shot of olive oil first thing in the morning is the latest social media wellness hack. So how much attention is this trend getting in the UK? What are the purported benefits? Would this be recommended by nutritionists/olive oil brands and why/why not?

Innovation: We will profile four new products or ranges, ideally ones that have not appeared in The Grocer before. We need launch date, rsp, and a hi-res picture of each.