By Emma Eversham emmaeversham@gmail.com

Publishing: 15 July 2023

Advertising deadline: 30 June 2023

Submissions deadline: 23 June 2023

It’s a given in a recession that shoppers will cut back on pricier fare, and so it’s proved for organic. A report from the Soil Association found that organic sales in supermarkets fell 2.7% in value during the last year, and it’s likely volumes fell even faster. That coincides with Planet Organic emphasising a new focus on food after being rescued by its founder, as well as supermarkets like Morrisons revamping their organic ranges. So what approach from retailers can help restart organic sales growth in supermarkets? How are brands rethinking their ranges and innovating? And how is the category adapting as the cost-of-living crisis develops?

Retailer revamps: Planet Organic has set a new course after it hit financial problems earlier this year. Meanwhile Morrisons is revamping its organic range, and Tesco included organic products in a recent round of price cuts. So how are retailers rethinking the organic category?

Brands: How are brands adjusting their ranges at the moment? What new innovation is being seen? And how is the marketing changing?

Cost-of-living: Organic’s higher price tag over conventional peers can’t have helped during price-sensitive times. How are suppliers mitigating price increases and changing their approach?

Innovations: We will profile 4 new products or ranges that have ideally not appeared in The Grocer before. We need launch date, rsp, and a hi-res picture of each