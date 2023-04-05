By Daniel Selwood Daniel.Selwood@thegrocer.co.uk

The cost-of-living crisis has been an ideal time for cheap alternatives. So it’s little surprise that the value own label tier is growing faster than any other part of the market – brands included. Nor is it a shock that Aldi and Lidl are the fastest-growing retailers in own label, where both are up a fifth in value terms. So how have the discounters positioned themselves in terms of ranging, merchandising, pricing and promotions? How are the big four changing their approaches in response? How are retailers encouraging trading into premium own label tiers? What is own label learning from brands? And what’s the state of product development in the category?

Growth: Kantar data shows own label sales have record market share. So how are retailers driving this growth in terms of product, price, promotion?

Value tier: As shoppers look to save money, value ranges of own label goods have thrived, especially in the discounters. How has this growth been driven?

Big four: With Aldi and Lidl thriving, the major supermarkets can’t rest on their laurels. How are they adapting?

Premium: With many cutting back on hospitality spending, there’s clear opportunity for premium own label products. How are suppliers hoping to entice shoppers?

Innovations: We will profile 4 new products or ranges that have ideally not appeared in The Grocer before. We need launch date, rsp, and a hi-res picture of each