By Adam Withrington

Publishing: 9 September 2023

Advertising deadline: 25 August 2023

Submissions deadline: 21 August 2023

With more nights in across the UK, volume sales of pizza are holding their own. But prices are soaring. That’s especially in frozen, where prices per pack are narrowing the price gap between frozen and the pricier chilled segment. What’s driving this dynamic? And could it benefit chilled, as shoppers trade up to affordable treats at home over nights out?

Volumes: What’s keeping them in the black overall? And which sectors are performing best – and which are in decline?

Prices: What’s pushing them upwards? And how come frozen prices are rising so fast? Which frozen brands are getting the most expensive? Are any bucking the inflationary trend?

Own label vs brands: Could the closing price gap between frozen and chilled benefit the latter, where own label is dominant? How are retailers capitalising through innovation, ranging, promotions, etc?

Health: Pizza can be healthy. At least, that’s what nutritionist Harriet Lidgard says. And it’s what MuscleFood seems to suggest with its high-protein pizzas. Gym Kitchen has a similar lineup. Then, of course, there are the non-HFSS pizzas from The Good Baker, Dr Oetker and Chicago Town. So, how is shoppers’ appetite for healthier ‘za?