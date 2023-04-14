By Emma Eversham emmaeversham@gmail.com

Publishing: 20 May 2023

Brits are on the lookout for a budget-friendly meal. Rice has come to their rescue. Average price rises have remained well below the rate of inflation – no doubt fuelling the rise in volume sales. Bulk rice, especially, has come into its own as a cheap staple that forms the basis of many thrifty recipes. So to what extent do these affordable shelf prices reflect commodity prices? What types of rice are shoppers buying? And are noodles and pulses benefiting from the same effect?

Commodity prices: How have these evolved over the past year, and how are they expected to play out over 2023?

Rice: As budgets tighten, how is this influencing the types of rice shoppers are buying? Is cost the driving factor behind the growth of bulk plain rice, while more premium pouches are stagnating in volume terms? To what extent is the cost of living also pushing shoppers towards own label, and how are brands responding?

Noodles: Price rises have been slightly higher in noodles, and volumes are down. What are noodle brands doing to push themselves back onto the menu as a crucial staple?

Pulses: How have pulses sales been impacted by the drive for budget-friendly meals?

