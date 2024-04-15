By Niamh Leonard-Bedwell

Publishing: 25 May 2024

Advertising deadline: 10 May 2014

Submissions deadline: 4 May 2024

Slurping noodles: in Japan it’s a sign of enjoyment; in Korea, it’s a practical way of eating hot bowls of jjapaguri and the like. And in the UK, for one leading brand, it was recently the theme of a controversial ad campaign. Regardless for the reasons for slurping noodles, it seems Brits are doing it with enthusiasm. Volume sales of dried noodles are up 15.4%, according to NIQ. That’s not surprising; not only are noodles convenient and affordable, they also tap the trend for exciting East Asian cuisine. So, how are suppliers and retailers servicing demand?

Noodles: How are sales looking? What’s driving demand? How are suppliers and retailers responding in terms of NPD, marketing and promotions? Which flavours and formats are proving most popular? And which types of consumers are slurping up noodles with most gusto?

Rice: The ready-to-heat (RTH) rice market has been the subject of much innovation in the past year, despite environmental implications. Why so? Who’s done what? How are suppliers and retailers addressing the issue of plastic waste in RTH rice? And how has the wider rice market been performing in grocery? What’s driven its changes in value and volume?

Pulses: What are the key factors in the value and volumed changes for pulses? Which are the most active and successful brands?

Innovation: We will profile four new products or ranges, ideally ones that have not appeared in The Grocer before. We need launch date, rsp, and a hi-res picture of each.