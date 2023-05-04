By Jimmy Nicholls Jimmy.Nicholls@thegrocer.co.uk

Publishing: 17 June 2023

Advertising deadline: 2 June 2023

Submissions deadline: 26 May 2023

Not content with becoming one of the bestselling musicians of all time, Ed Sheeran has recently decided his next big move would be into hot sauces. And the duo he made with Heinz isn’t the only recent celebrity foray into condiments. In October chef Hugh Fearnley-Whittingstall announced that tomato, squash and beetroot ketchups under his River Cottage brand would hit Waitrose stores. And across table and cooking sauces Farang head chef Sebby Holmes has launched a 14-strong Thai range. So can such star power bring the excitement to cooking sauces seen in other categories? Are exotic sauces continuing to boom during the cost-of-living crisis? And how are established brands and retailers adjusting their ranges to meet changing shoppers’ changing tastes and budgets?

Celebrity sauces: Ed Sheeran, Fearnley-Whittingstall and Sebby Holmes are part of a recent trend of celebrity-backed sauce launches. What’s the growth strategy? And how are shoppers responding?

Exotic vs traditional: With exotic sauces faring well last year, are they continuing to grow during the cost-of-living crisis? Or are shoppers seeking comfort in more familiar condiments?

Retail ranges: How are retailers changing their sauce ranges given economic conditions and changing tastes? Is there more of a focus on value or premium as shoppers trade down from hospitality or seek to economise?

Innovations: We will profile 4 new products or ranges that have ideally not appeared in The Grocer before. We need launch date, rsp, and a hi-res picture of each