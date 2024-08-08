Focus On: Scotland

In the past year, UK whisky – the bulk of which is produced in Scotland – brought in £6.4 billion in exports, the most of any UK-produced food and drink, according to HMRC. By the most recent tally, whisky sales accounted for 28% more in 2022 than in the previous year. So, who is buying whisky? And what’s next for Scotch exports?

Buyers abroad: What are the top whisky export markets? How have the growing middle classes in East Asia affected whisky sales abroad? Plus, how likely is a UK-India Free Trade Agreement to pan out – what does whisky stand to gain?

US elections: What happens if Donald Trump wins the upcoming US election – is a reinstatement of trade tariffs on whisky likely? How might such a tax affect sales of Scotch in the US? And what can whisky sellers do to adapt?