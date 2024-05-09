By Dene Mullen

Publishing: 22 June 2024

Advertising deadline: 7 June 2024

Submissions deadline: 31 May 2024

Brits’ appetite for Asian flavours is getting bigger and broader. So, how is that trend playing out across table sauces and condiments? What brands and retailers are tapping which cuisines – and how?

Asian trend: Who are the brands best capitalising on shoppers’ love of flavours from China, Japan, Korea and elsewhere in Asia? How are trends and launches from out-of-home and social media shaping the table sauces and condiments’ Asian-style moves? How much impact on category sales are these moves having?

Chilli oil: Grocery offers a wealth of chilli oils by brands both well-known and niche. Who are they? What’s the oil’s appeal as a condiment?

Other trends: From cross-category partnerships and movie tie-ups to hybrid flavours, what have been the most eye-catching crazes in table sauces and condiments of late?

Old guard: As the table sauces and condiments aisle becomes crowded with new and trendy options, how are the classics performing? And how are they responding to current trends in the category – not just in flavours and formats but also in trading down?

Innovations: We will profile four new products or ranges, ideally ones that have not appeared in The Grocer before. We need launch date, rsp, and a hi-res picture of each.