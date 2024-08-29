Focus On: Wales

By Kevin White Kevin.White@thegrocer.co.uk

Publishing: 5 October 2024

Advertising deadline: 20 September 2024

Submissions deadline: 13 September 2024

The past year hasn’t been easy for the Welsh food industry, with high costs and unpredictable weather. In March, 3,000 farmers marched in Cardiff to protest the government proposal for a sustainable farming policy. Now though, there’s fresh hope for a review. What changes might it bring? Can Cardiff get farmers on board? And what needs to happen for the sector to get back on track?

Sustainable farming policy: Is the Senedd Cymru likely to walk back some of the more stringent measures in the past farming policy requiring a portion of land to be devoted to biodiversity? Can it soothe frayed relations with Welsh farmers? What other changes are in the cards – and how likely are they to transpire?

Net zero meats: Meat Promotion Wales is aiming for net zero by 2050. What is it doing to meet the target? Is it realistic?