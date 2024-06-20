Fuel10K co-founder Barney Mauleverer has launched a competition in a bid to transform the food innovation landscape.

The fmcg entrepreneur said the Future of Food event planned for November would be a cross between Dragons’ Den, TedX Talks and the Model UN.

The winner will receive a grand prize of £10,000 and £20,000 worth of bespoke NIQ data, with two runners-up bagging category data worth £2,000.

Future of Food invites entrepreneurs, innovators and creative thinkers to showcase groundbreaking ideas in front of a panel of industry judges.

Entries, which should outline innovative products, processes, digital solutions or packaging formats, are expected to align with future mega-trends and possibly contribute to the UN’s sustainable development goals.

“The Future of Food competition is a vibrant frontier for innovation, offering solutions to some of the planet’s most critical challenges and exciting opportunities,” said Mauleverer, who last year sold his protein breakfast brand Fuel10k to Premier Foods in a £34m deal.

“These ideas when put into practice may influence public opinion and force larger corporates to take note, with politicians potentially seeking to subsequently adapt policy, too.

“The Future of Food event is designed to be an inspiring and valuable experience for all attendees with this in mind.”

Guest speakers at the event – to be held on 26 November 2024 at the Royal Geographical Society in London – include Mike Berners-Lee, author of ‘There is No Planet B’ and ‘The Carbon Footprint of Everything’, Miranda Barnard of NIQ and polar explorer Pen Hadow.

“As our global population skyrockets, cities expand, climate changes, AI embeds, global health wanes, food security teeters and space tourism takes off, we face the thrilling task of adapting with pioneering advancements in the way we do food,” Mauleverer added.

“My mission is to help provide a platform to give your revolutionary ideas a stage, shining a light on this important topic and in a bid to make profound impacts on society, communities, our planet and beyond.”

Future of Food is free to enter and attend. To enter or register your space visit futureoffood.org.uk.