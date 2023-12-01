The boss of Iceland has hit out at “exploitation” of new parents and joined calls for a price cap on baby formula after the competition watchdog found evidence of greedflation by leading manufacturers (The Guardian).

UK regulators should “explore every option” to claw back millions of pounds in dividends paid to Wilko’s founding family before the budget retailer’s collapse in August, the chair of the Commons business and trade committee has said (The Guardian).

Matthew Moulding has taken a stake in the activist investor targeting his beauty business in a move that harks back to the so-called “Pac-Man defence” strategy occasionally employed to counter potential hostile takeovers (The Times £).

The chancellor’s failure to freeze business rates could cost the high street “hundreds of millions of pounds”, retailers have warned, despite early signs that Black Friday deals have led to a recovery in shopper numbers (The Times £).

High levels of unsold stock in America have created a headache for the maker of Rémy Martin cognac (The Times £).

Independent pubs may be struggling for survival as they face rising costs, but the company behind Toby Carvery and Harvester claims it is using its scale to outperform the market (The Times £).

Toby Carvery’s parent company saw profits tumble by around a quarter last year on the back of significant inflationary pressures (The Mail).

Panera Brands, the casual dining group owned by investment group JAB, has filed confidential paperwork for an initial public offering in the US, according to people familiar with the matter (The Financial Times £).

The price of corn has tumbled to a three-year low as supplies from the US and Brazil surge while demand stagnates, helping to cool food price inflation but heaping pressure on farmers who had been expecting high prices to last (The Financial Times £).