The sugar tax led children’s sugar intake to fall by almost one teaspoon per day and by two and a half teaspoons for adults, the first detailed analysis has found (The Times £).

The amount of sugar consumed by children from soft drinks in the UK halved within a year of the sugar tax being introduced, a study has found (The Guardian). The tax, which came into force in April 2018, has been so successful in improving people’s diets that experts have said an expansion to cover other high sugar food and drink products is now a “no-brainer”.

The price of coffee is set to rise from its current record high as climate change, shipping disruptions and new EU regulations drive up costs for roasters, Italian coffee giant Lavazza has warned (Financial Times £).

The price of coffee is set to remain “very high” and is unlikely to drop until the middle of next year amid intense pressure on supply chains, the Italian coffee company Lavazza has said (The Guardian).

Tax breaks that help fledgling firms need saving, says Joanna Jensen, founder of Child’s Farm and chairwoman of the Enterprise Investment Scheme Association (The Times £). She has appealed to Rachel Reeves to protect incentives for investors.

Business confidence climbed to its highest point in two years over the last three months, helped by falling inflation and forecasts for better sales, a survey showed (The Times £).

British companies will continue to face “elevated” insolvency levels as higher interest rates and funding requirements put pressure on company balance sheets, according to Begbies Traynor (The Times £).

A growing number of FTSE chief executives are being impersonated by fraudsters who are using artificial intelligence to create convincing deepfake clones, according to The Times (£).

Loungers, the café-bar chain, reported a 22% increase in annual revenues after opening 36 new all-day bars (The Times £).