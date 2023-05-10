The boss of John Lewis will face a vote of confidence on Wednesday, amid growing staff anger at her leadership (The BBC). The boss of John Lewis will face a confidence vote by staff members on Wednesday as the business considers the option of bringing in outside investment in a change that could threaten the decades-old employee-owned model. (The Guardian).

Sainsbury’s has cut the price of its own brand bread and butter, in what some are seeing as a sign that soaring food price inflation will start to come down in the coming months (The Guardian). Sainsbury’s has cut the price of some of its bread and butter products in a move fueling hopes that a surge in food inflation could ease in the coming months (The Daily Mail). Sainsbury’s has cut the price of its own-brand butter and bread after criticism over high supermarket prices (The BBC).

The Telegraph looks at ‘how supermarkets became public enemy number one’ as retailers face accusations of ‘greedflation’ as cost of groceries remains stubbornly high. “With prices on shelves rising at a rate not seen in decades, shoppers are looking for someone to blame…. Supermarkets have found themselves in the line of fire.” (The Telegraph £)

The Guardian has an article outlining allegations against Tesco chair John Allan, relating to claims of “inappropriate and unprofessional behaviour” from four women (The Guardian). The former president of the CBI and current chairman of Tesco is facing further claims of inappropriate and unprofessional behaviour (The Times £). Tesco’s chairman has strongly denied claims that he touched women inappropriately on two separate occasions (The BBC). Tesco chairman John Allan has denied three of four allegations of inappropriate and unprofessional behaviour made by four women (Sky News).

A war of words has erupted between John Allan, the Tesco chair, and a law firm instructed by the CBI in the latest embarrassment to hit the scandal-hit lobby group. (The Financial Times £)

Interest rates must continue to rise and the only question is by how much, according to The Times shadow monetary policy committee. (The Times £)