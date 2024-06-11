The American pharmacy chain that owns Boots has shelved plans for a London float of the high street retailer, robbing the UK’s ailing stock market of a highly anticipated listing. The Times (£) follows up on Bloomberg’s story that Walgreens Boots Alliance is instead in talks over a sale, with potential buyers including private equity firms.

It is understood that Walgreens Boots Alliance has decided not to make any major decisions over the pharmacy chain until 2025 (The Mail).

One in three Asda staff have been attacked at work, according to research that included reports of workers being stabbed, punched and threatened with syringes (The Guardian).

A London-listed vaping and CBD company promising to help “bring people together” and to “relax and unwind” has become engulfed in an extraordinary boardroom dispute and power struggle, including allegations of fraud (The Times £).

The market report in The Mail picks up on the growing pressures on THG to axe its chairman.

The Tempus shares column in The Times (£) asks if Ocado will ever fulful its potential. The paper, which has the stock as an ‘avoid’, writes that the ‘high valuation depends heavily on the success of a risky growth story’.

An Italian lorry driver has described the UK’s new post-Brexit controls as a “mess” after his lorry was held at a government-run border post for more than two days (The Guardian).

More than 1,500 workers from restaurants including Brewers Fayre, Table Table and Beefeater outlets are threatening their parent company Whitbread with legal action over alleged poor consultation on planned job cuts and closures (The Guardian).

A diet designed to tackle unhealthy eating and environmental destruction has been linked to a significantly lower risk of premature death (The Times £).