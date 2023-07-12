Battery eggs should not be sold in the UK as part of post-Brexit trade deals, animal welfare groups have said, as the government prepares to allow them to be imported. As part of the new Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), ministers are expected to give the green light to battery eggs to be imported from countries including Mexico. (The Guardian)

Waitrose has reported a rise in shoplifting in its stores across the UK, as an MP said organised gangs were “operating with impunity”. The supermarket blamed steal-to-order gangs and anti-social behaviour. (BBC)

John Lewis is gaining ground in its debt battle – but the war is not won, writes Ben Marlow in the Telegraph. “Four years into the job, and with a sense perhaps that most of the heavy-lifting is out of the way, the board is attempting to shift the narrative a little more forcefully… City investors got a taste of this new-found fighting spirit recently at a presentation for bondholders and retail analysts.” (Telegraph £)

The dairy industry should not hold a “monopoly” over the words milk and butter, vegan campaigners have said, as they fight a potential clampdown on how their products are described. (Telegraph £)

British Land has hailed continued strong demand for its commercial property spaces despite ongoing economic uncertainty, with retail parks proving to be a ‘winning format’. (Daily Mail)

Those who collect and trade the fine wines of Bordeaux will have noted something unusual this spring. Prices for the 2022 vintage, sold to clients before bottling, jumped sharply. This increase has deterred collectors from buying, hurting fine wine merchant sales at a time when they can least afford to hold any extra inventory. (Financial Times £)

According to a new YouGov survey, more than half of us would like beer, wine and spirits to be labelled with their calorie content. So, how many are we imbibing, asks The Times (£)?