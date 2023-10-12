UK food regulators have slashed the recommended safe daily dose of cannabidiol (CBD), a cannabis extract present in thousands of high street products from muffins to coffees, citing a risk of liver damage and thyroid issues (The Guardian).

Rising inflation, growing global instability and falling demand for high-end drinks have been blamed for a slowdown in growth at the luxury goods multinational LVMH, owner of Christian Dior, Louis Vuitton and Moët & Chandon (The Guardian).

The Lex column in The Financial Times (£) focuses on Walgreens and writes that a new CEO may decide Boots was made for hawking. “A push into healthcare could well revive plans to sell the UK drugstore business.”

GSK has settled a further four cases in the United States over claims that its old heartburn drug Zantac caused cancer (The Times £).

Marston’s expects operating profitability to improve more than expected in fiscal 2024, after the pub group cut jobs at its head office in an effort to reduce costs (The Mail).

The UK economy returned to growth in August after the wet weather in July delivered a blow to output, with GDP boosted by the country’s all-important services sector, official figures this morning revealed (The Times £).