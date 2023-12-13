Walgreens Boots Alliance is reviving discussions on a potential exit from its UK pharmacy chain Boots nearly 18 months after a sale process was scrapped (Bloomberg). The US owner of Boots is weighing a £7bn UK listing of the high street pharmacy chain in plans that could provide a much-needed boost for London’s ailing stock market (The Telegraph £). Boots could float on the London stock market next year under plans being examined by its American owner (The Daily Mail). The American owner of Boots is said to have revived plans to sell off the 1,900-store retailer after it recently agreed to transfer Boots’ £4.8 bn pension scheme to Legal & General (The Times £).

Unilever, the maker of Marmite and Hellmann’s mayonnaise, is to be investigated by the UK’s competition watchdog over concerns that consumers are being misled by “green” claims on a number of its essential household products (The Times £). The UK competition regulator is investigating whether Unilever has overstated how “green” some of its products are, as scrutiny of environmental claims in the consumer goods sector intensifies (The Financial Times £). Unilever, the owner of Dove and Lynx, is being investigated into claims of “greenwashing” amid concerns it may be misleading shoppers (The Telegraph £). Unilever is under investigation over claims it is misleading customers by exaggerating how ‘green’ its products are (The Daily Mail).

The FT’s Lex column writes: “The CMA is right to crack down on greenwashing. It undermines trust in business, damages companies doing the right thing and hinders environmental progress. Companies should take their environmental responsibilities seriously — but show restraint in so-called ‘virtue signalling’”. (The Financial Times £)

The chief executive of Sainsbury’s has defended its decision to sell data on the shopping habits of his customers to TV and consumer goods manufacturers looking to target their advertising. (The Guardian)

Trading down is not an unusual phenomenon in this uncertain consumer climate, but for Berry Bros & Rudd, the 325-year-old wine merchant, it is all relative. (The Times £)

Poundland’s owner insisted it was ‘cautiously optimistic’ about the year ahead after annual profits crashed by more than a third. (The Daily Mail)

The rail regulator has fired a warning shot at purveyors of overpriced pasties and baguettes on Britain’s stations, suggesting that captive passengers are paying 10% over the odds in a stagnant market (The Guardian). Food and drink sales at UK railway stations are facing regulatory scrutiny over fears the £700m market lacks effective competition, meaning passengers are paying over the odds (Sky News).

Andrew Rennie, the new Domino’s Pizza Group chief executive, must wonder why he bothered. Having put together an impressive investor update, with positive vibes on store openings, he outlined the benefits of his own excellent experience as a store operator in Australia — yet the shares went cold, losing 11p, or 2.8%. (The Times £)

UK hospitality has mixed feelings about Christmas cheer. Smaller operators brace for tough new year as larger chains report a rebound this festive season after three bad years. (The Financial Times £)

Regulators should take action to curb a sharp rise in the price of infant formula, pregnancy campaigners have said, after a UK survey found more than half of women felt anxious about the cost of feeding their babies, with the number who expressed concerned rising by a quarter in two years. (The Guardian)

Whisky and peat go back a long way together. But is it time to put planet before palate? With a possible ban on industrial peat use in Scotland, some whisky makers are experimenting with other aromatics. (The Guardian)