A number of outlets followed up The Grocer’s exclusive on the high-profile failure of plant-based manufacturer Meatless Farm. The Telegraph writes that the brand made the majority of its staff redundant amid a drop in demand for vegan products. BBC News reports that the vegan food company has stopped trading and let its staff go after it was unable to survive in the tough meat-free market.

Sainsbury’s has revived its efforts to sell a £650m mortgage book months after calling off talks with the Co-operative Bank about a deal, according to Sky News.

The market report in The Times (£) reports on an upbeat Ocado note by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas that helped the firm’s shares rise 3.6%.

BNP Paribas Exane told its clients the FTSE 100 online supermarket’s ‘outlook and market sentiment are much better aligned’ (Mail).

Pet shop chain Jollyes achieved record revenues last year after sales soared from £87m to £115.3m (Mail).

Sheffield-headquartered Tuffnells appointed insolvency specialists from Interpath to handle its bankruptcy after failing to find new owners for the business (Telegraph).

The majority of the 2,200 workers employed by Tuffnells Parcels Express have been laid off after the Sheffield logistics company collapsed into administration (The Times £).