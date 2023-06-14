Sainsbury’s and Asda have been told to stop using ‘unlawful’ land agreements to prevent rival supermarkets from opening competing stores nearby (Daily Mail). Sainsbury’s and Asda have been criticised by the competition watchdog for breaking land use laws to stop rivals from setting up shop near their stores (The Times £). The competition regulator says it has taken Sainsbury’s and Asda to task over “unlawful” land agreements that prevent rival chains opening stores nearby (Sky News). Sainsbury’s and Asda have been rebuked for blocking rival supermarkets from opening near their branches in what the competition regulator said was unlawful activity that “would not be tolerated” (Telegraph £).

The Yo! Sushi chain famous for its coloured bowls and conveyor belt service has been swallowed by Japan’s biggest food service company, as part of a deal worth $621m (The Times £). The business behind restaurant chain Yo! Sushi has been bought by one of Japan’s biggest food companies in a deal worth almost half a billion pounds (Daily Mail).

Ocado shares rose as analysts saw improvement in its fortunes. BNP Paribas Exane told its clients the FTSE 100 online supermarket’s ‘outlook and market sentiment are much better aligned’. (Daily Mail)

New post-Brexit controls due to be introduced from next January will hit UK consumers by driving up the price of food and risking supply chain disruption, the food and logistics industry has warned. (Financial Times £)

Bud Light has lost its position as the best-selling beer in the US after facing a boycott, new figures show. In the four weeks to 3 June, sales were down by almost a quarter, according to consulting firm Bump Williams. (BBC)

Food delivery apps are getting lost in transit as the pandemic boom encouraged unrealistic expansion and investors now want profits. Profits from eat-at-home meals have been eroded by higher food and other costs and squeezed diner budgets. (Financial Times £)

Companies risk ruinous repercussions from any price gouging practices, writes Jeremy Warner in the Telegraph. Few things are more guaranteed to inflame tempers than the idea that companies and their bosses are taking advantage of the current spike in inflation to bolster their profits and bonuses, thereby making the cost of living crisis worse than it might otherwise have been. (Telegraph £)