Unilever is planning to cut up to 3,200 office jobs in Europe as its new chief executive presses ahead with a drastic restructuring of the consumer goods powerhouse (The Times £). Unilever plans to cut a third of its office-based roles in Europe by the end of 2025, the consumer goods giant has said (BBC). Unilever plans to cut up to 3,200 jobs as the consumer goods giant’s new chief executive seeks to turn it around (Daily Mail).

Tesco, the UK’s largest supermarket, has thrown down the gauntlet to upmarket rivals Waitrose and Marks and Spencer, signalling it is targeting an extra £1bn in sales for its upmarket range Finest. (Financial Times £)

The British luxury brand Hotel Chocolat plans to open 25 new shops and expand manufacturing in the UK, with the backing of its new owner Mars. (The Times £)

UK supermarkets were confident of victory heading into Sunday’s Euro 2024 final between England and Spain, with pubs, bars and restaurants the underdogs in the competition for spending from cash-conscious customers (Financial Times £). Pubs, bars supermarkets and restaurants were on track to enjoy bumper footfall and sales ahead of the Euro 2024 final featuring England and Spain on Sunday (Daily Mail)

Protecting shop workers from violence should be enshrined in law, writes Tesco CEO Ken Murphy. “These numbers are truly shocking. A single assault on a shopworker is unacceptable, but this steep rise must see this issue put right at the heart of the incoming government’s legislative agenda.” (The Times £)

The sale of British brewers to global heavyweights is eroding a centuries-old tradition, writes the Telegraph (£). Questions of history and heritage aside though, it’s plain to see why Britain’s brewers might want to sell up, as making beer has become increasingly unprofitable over the years.