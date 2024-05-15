Rising wages continue to take a bite out of profit margins at Greggs, despite the high street purveyor of sausage rolls and other snacks reporting a jump in first-quarter sales (The Times £).

Greggs enjoyed a ‘good start to the year’ after a jump in sales, as the baker continues its expansion of its store footprint across the country. (Daily Mail)

Tesco’s chief executive took home record-breaking pay of nearly £10m last year – the largest earnings deal ever dished out to a British supermarket boss (Daily Mail). The boss of Tesco, the UK’s largest supermarket chain, has seen his pay more than double to almost £10m for the past year after receiving a bumper share award for improving the performance of the business (Financial Times £). The boss of Tesco has seen his pay package more than double to £10m following a bumper share award (BBC).

Tesco has been accused of giving struggling workers a “slap in the face” after the UK supermarket’s boss earned almost £10m last year as profits soared during the cost of living crisis. (The Guardian)

Lorries carrying perishable food and plants from the EU are being held for up to 20 hours at the UK’s busiest Brexit border post as failures with the government’s IT systems delay imports entering Britain. (The Guardian)

A record 3.1m emergency food parcels have been handed out in just a year, according to a charity. (Sky News)

Tesco is facing criticism from “shocked” charities who say they are struggling to distribute unwanted food to homeless and hungry people after they claim the retailer brought in rules that mean unwanted food can only be collected in the evening. (The Guardian)

Marston’s expects major sporting events to revive sales this summer as the pub operator posted another first-half loss. (Daily Mail)

A sales process at Revolution Bars Group has not yielded any approaches for the whole company, further weakening its share price. (The Times £)

The Telegraph’s Questor column advises investors to look again at Unilever shares: “When combined with the company’s plans to spin off its ice cream business, which was its slowest growing segment in the latest quarter, and boost profitability through improved productivity, its financial outlook is highly encouraging.” (Telegraph £)

Concerns are emerging regarding the safety of renowned Indian spices. Last month, Singapore and Hong Kong halted sales of some spices produced by Indian companies MDH and Everest over suspected elevated levels of ethylene oxide, a cancer-causing pesticide. (BBC)