Shoppers are facing “difficult” increases in food prices because of a wet winter that left fields underwater, a farming leader has warned (The Times £).

Pret a Manger founder Julian Metcalfe says its customers have been “let down” by the fiasco over its loyalty programme, amid claims of “chaotic” management at the sandwich chain (Telegraph £).

Losses at the group behind Bloom & Wild widened to more than £100m during its latest financial year as cash-strapped consumers cut back on flowers (The Times £).

High street retailers benefited from a jump in consumer spending over the Easter bank holiday weekend, according to industry figures showing an increase in footfall and sales despite the cost of living crisis (The Guardian).

A feature in The Times (£) asks ‘what’s really in your supermarket bread?’.

Scientists have revealed the origins of the world’s favourite coffee, showing that it appeared long before there were people to savour it (The Times £).