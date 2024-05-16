Britvic, the soft drinks supplier, beat analysts’ forecasts and reported a sharp increase in profit after strong growth in established brands including Pepsi Max and Fruit Shoot along with strong growth for its plant-based Plenish range (The Times £).

Fresh sourdough loaves, cinnamon rolls and flat whites will be in plentiful supply in London’s financial hub when Gail’s opens its first in-store bakery in Waitrose’s Canary Wharf store next month (The Times £).

Higher tobacco prices helped Imperial Brands achieve its best organic sales growth in more than a decade (Mail).

Compass Group’s first half profits exceeded the £1bn mark for the first time this year, as the world’s biggest catering group gears up to invest for further growth (Mail).

Compass Group is expected to scrap share buybacks at the end of the year to pump its cash resources into mergers and acquisitions (The Times £).

Slowing inflation in the United States has underpinned optimism that interest rate cuts in the world’s largest economy are edging closer, sending stock markets on both sides of the Atlantic to fresh records (The Times £).