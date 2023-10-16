The current market is tough for chocolatiers, but they are hoping for a happy Christmas this year thanks to the revival of a number of classics and recent sales figures that suggest this could be a bumper festive season (The Guardian).

THG is considering plans to list its Myprotein nutrition arm in the US (The Telegraph £). The company is understood to be eyeing the move as activist investors push for chief executive Matt Moulding to spin off the division.

Shoppers are being offered rewards of up to £500 to help a major store catch and prosecute shoplifters (The Telegraph £). Home Bargains, which has 580 stores nationwide, has set up a confidential hotline where members of the public can tip off the company if they have “any information” about a theft or crime in their stores.

An editorial in The Telegraph (£) reckons Boots is another example of a “disastrous” foreign takeover of a British retailer. “Our high streets are littered with proof that running a chain from thousands of miles away doesn’t work,” the paper writes.

John Lewis Partnership has hired Martin Gafsen as its new director of property, replacing Chris Harris who resigned in June (The Telegraph £).

The Financial Times (£) examines how a new generation of weight-loss drugs will hurt sales of food and drink brands.