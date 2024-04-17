Getir, the grocery app which expanded at breakneck speed to become of the world’s most valuable fast-delivery platforms, is weighing a string of asset sales as part of crunch restructuring talks. Sky News suggests it is examining possible disposals including FreshDirect, a US-based online grocer it only acquired late last year. (Sky News)

DS Smith has formally agreed to a merger with an American rival, putting pressure on Mondi, its London-listed rival suitor, to clarify its intentions (The Times £). Packaging giant DS Smith has agreed to be acquired by US rival International Paper in a £5.8billion deal (The Daily Mail). US-based International Paper has agreed to buy UK competitor DS Smith in a £7.8bn deal, trumping a bid from London-listed Mondi as consolidation across the paper and packaging industry accelerates (The Financial Times £)

Annual profits at B&M European Value Retail are set to be at the top end of its forecasts as cost-conscious shoppers hunt for deals (The Times £). Bargain hunters have boosted sales at B&M, with the discounter committing to opening 45 new British stores this year (The Daily Mail).

The owner of Moët & Chandon, Krug and Veuve Clicquot has been left with a post-pandemic hangover after a sharp drop in champagne sales (The Telegraph £). LVMH reported its weakest quarterly sales growth since the pandemic recovery supercharged luxury revenues at the start of 2021, as Chinese demand subsided and champagne sales fell (The Financial Times £)

US confectionery giant Mondelez will be fined millions of euros as early as next month for restricting sales of its products between EU member states, according to three people with direct knowledge of the decision. (The Financial Times £)

The UK franchise owner of TGI Fridays has agreed a £177m reverse takeover that will see the US fast-food chain known for its potato skins, chicken wings and two-for-one cocktails list on the London Stock Exchange. (The Financial Times £)

High street retailers benefited from a jump in consumer spending over the Easter bank holiday weekend, according to industry figures showing an increase in footfall and sales despite the cost of living crisis. (The Guardian)

Garden centres and nurseries are stockpiling plants before Brexit checks are introduced later this month, amid concerns over whether new border posts will be ready to deal with the volume of deliveries. (The Guardian)

Healthier ready-to-eat meals could cut EU emissions by 48m tonnes annually and save customers €2.8bn (£2.4bn) each year, as well as reducing disease, a report has found. (The Guardian)

Nestlé, the world’s largest consumer goods company, adds sugar and honey to infant milk and cereal products sold in many poorer countries, contrary to international guidelines aimed at preventing obesity and chronic diseases, a report has found. (The Guardian)