Inflation fell more slowly than expected last month thanks to strong petrol and communication goods price pressures, amplifying the chances that the Bank of England will hold off on cutting interest rates until much later this year (The Times £).

Figures from the Office for National Statistics showed inflation continued to ease in March from 3.4% in February to reach the lowest level since September 2021, as food prices rose at a slower pace than a year earlier (The Guardian).

The pace of UK food inflation fell to the lowest annual rate since November 2021 in March as prices of household favourites like meat, crumpets, bread, cereals and chocolate biscuits all fell last month, official figures from the Office for National Statistics showed (The Mail).

Holland & Barrett has trained 600 women’s health coaches to give in-store support on period pain, mood swings and sleep (The Guardian).

The Times (£) taste tests the world’s first lab-grown sausage from Dutch company Meatable.

Garden centres and nurseries are stockpiling plants before Brexit checks are introduced later this month, amid concerns over whether new border posts will be ready to deal with the volume of deliveries (The Guardian).