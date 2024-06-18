John Lewis and Waitrose have said “greed not need” is driving record levels of shoplifting as the retail group trials and rolls out tactics to deter thieves such as trolleys that lock if people do not pay and smart shelves that can detect weight changes. (The Financial Times £)

Tesco has installed smoke machines in some of its stores to stop people from stealing goods after night-time break-ins. (The Guardian)

The King has been urged to strip Cadbury, Unilever and other prominent consumer goods groups of their royal warrants because of their links with Russia. (The Times £)

The self-styled “punk” founder of BrewDog is launching a new app for social media influencers, a month after stepping down from the controversial beer brand (The Telegraph £). BrewDog’s founder is launching an influencer app with the help of his TV personality girlfriend (The Daily Mail).

China may target the European Union’s pork producers in retaliation for EU tariffs on its electric cars. (Sky News)

Food companies and retailers are becoming over-reliant on discounting to drive sales of everyday goods according to fresh data, in a sign that consumer demand is not recovering even as price inflation normalises. (The Financial Times £)

Most hospitality firms say Brexit is still impacting their ability to hire staff, according to research - with firms now looking to lure workers from other parts of the UK with lucrative relocation packages. (The Daily Mail)

British drivers are facing petrol and diesel prices that are “far higher than they should be”, according to the RAC. (The BBC)

McDonald’s is ending its test of employing artificial intelligence chatbots at drive-thrus, raising questions over the fast food industry’s rush to roll out the technology. (The Guardian)