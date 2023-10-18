THG, the online beauty and nutrition business, has told investors it will deliver on its financial targets for the full year as it considers a spin-off of its Myprotein brand (The Times £).

It was a rollercoaster ride for investors in THG as it posted another fall in revenues despite under-pressure boss Matt Moulding insisting that ‘progress had been made on numerous fronts’ (The Mail).

More than one million emergency parcels are expected to be distributed by food banks this winter due to an “unprecedented need” for help, The Trussell Trust has warned (Sky News).

A feature in The Guardian takes a look at how the British corner shop has survived – and thrived. “There are almost 50,000 convenience stores in the UK, offering everything from fruit and veg to home-cooked curries. Here’s how they have fought off Covid, shoplifters, the cost of living crisis,” the paper writes.

Carrefour is locked in a legal battle with Chinese conglomerate Suning over payment for a deal to acquire the French retailer’s stores in China, which are in crisis after the pandemic gutted the business in the country (The Financial Times £).