Campaigners pushing for Nestlé to make its products more nutritious landed a modest blow on the world’s biggest food company yesterday when 11% of shareholders backed their resolution (The Times £).

The majority of UK dairy farms are breaking pollution rules, with vast amounts of cow manure being spilled into rivers (The Guardian).

“Misleading” and “inconsistent” labels make it hard for shoppers to know where their food comes from, the consumer champion Which? has said, as it found supermarket chains were selling products with “meaningless” statements on their packaging (The Guardian).

An increasing appetite for takeaways throughout its international markets drove up Deliveroo’s order numbers in the first quarter (The Times £).

The London-based food delivery company’s online purchases increased by 2% year-on-year to 73.5 million in the first three months of 2024 (Mail).

Shrinking supplies and rising demand have pushed cocoa prices to new highs (The Times £).

Drivers face paying more than 150p per litre for fuel after “shocking” price rises, amid concerns about profiteering by petrol stations (Telegraph £).

The Body Shop collapsed after HSBC withdrew a line of credit and the chain’s private equity buyer failed to secure new funding, according to the Telegraph (£).

The Times (£) asks in a ‘Big Question’ feature if meat should be taxed. The paper speaks to a farmer and an economics expert about whether the environmental impact of animal products merits a higher price tag.

The full English may be known as the breakfast of kings and one of the more reliable hangover cures, but Britons, particularly the young, appear to be falling out of love it (The Times £).

Consumer confidence rose to its highest level in two years in the last quarter, boosted by a sharp improvement in sentiment among younger people (The Times £).

British retail sales unexpectedly stagnated in March as a contraction in food and online purchases offset growth at clothing stores and petrol stations (Financial Times £).

Retail sales in Britain stalled unexpectedly in March, with the early Easter holiday failing to stimulate spending amid high interest rates and stubborn inflation, official figures showed (The Times £).