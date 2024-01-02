Wine, port and sherry prices fell in December as UK food inflation eased to its lowest rate since June 2022, according to industry data (The Financial Times £).

Shop price rises are at risk of accelerating again this year, industry chiefs have warned, as retailers look set to be hit by a wave of higher costs (The Telegraph £).

Shop prices continued to rise at 4.3% in December as a price rise on non-food items offset easing costs on food (The Guardian).

British buyout firm Epiris is hoping to triumph in a two-way battle for Princes Foods in the coming days, according to Sky News.

Unilever is facing calls to be more transparent over its tax arrangement in Russia amid fresh scrutiny over its decision to remain in the country (The Telegraph £).

Marks & Spencer must become “a global brand” to survive another century, its chairman Archie Norman has said (The Telegraph £).

Marks and Spencer has teamed up with a science-based nutrition company to sell a milk drink that helps people improve their diet (The Mail).

The Bank of England is poised to cut interest rates at least twice in 2024, economists polled by The Times (£) have said, as inflation slides to within touching distance of the official 2 per cent target and as economic growth stalls.

From an election to the economy, leading business figures look ahead to 2024 and what they expect to see in a busy year (The Times £).