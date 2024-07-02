Boots managing director Sebastian James insists his departure has nothing to do with the shelving of plans to float the business by its American owner (The Times £).

The business editorial in the Telegraph (£) says Boots’ shabby stores are facing a grim prognosis. The paper writes that the demise of one of the nation’s high street pillars is bad news for Britain.

UK shop prices fell between May and June and were little changed from last year, according to sector data that suggests the next government will benefit from a sharp easing in the cost of living crisis (Financial Times £).

Britain’s next government is poised to benefit from easing pressure on household finances after a slowdown in inflation in stores and a fall in fuel prices, but costs remain “too expensive” for many families (The Guardian).

The annual rate of shop prices inflation eased to 0.2% in June, down from 0.6% in May and to the lowest level since October 2021, according to data published by the British Retail Consortium and NielsenIQ (The Times £).

Amazon’s international arm is on track to swing to an annual profit as moves to streamline the retailer’s logistics operations bear fruit after years of losses (Financial Times £).

Sticking to a healthy diet in your forties could hold the key to staving off dementia in old age, research suggests (The Times £).