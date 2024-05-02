Panadol and Advil maker Haleon has sold fewer products this year as it feels the sting of a less severe cold and flu season (The Mail).

Price increases helped to drive sales at Haleon in the first quarter despite a drop in volumes, which weakened the consumer healthcare company’s share price (The Times £).

Retail bosses have warned the government that its decision not to restore VAT-free shopping for foreign tourists is having a knock-on effect on other industries (The Times £).

Men who eat a diet rich in fruits and vegetables were found to have a slower progression of prostate cancer than men who ate more meat, a study has found (The Times £).

UK households have cut back on beer, bread, meat, recreation and domestic appliances since late 2021, according to a Financial Times (£) analysis of official data that points to the impact of the cost of living crisis on consumption.

Starbucks lowered expectations for its full-year sales and profit on persistent weak demand in the US and a slower-than-expected recovery in China, sending shares in the coffee chain sharply lower (The Times £).

More than $15bn (£12bn) was wiped from the coffee chain’s value in response to the trading update, which revealed a fall in earnings as customers shunned more expensive coffee (The Telegraph £).