Soaring demand for Guinness helped pub group Young’s to a record full-year profit, as cool weather shifted Britons’ drinking tastes (The Financial Times £).

Young’s has cheered a ‘landmark year’ as it gears up for a summer of sports, with Euro 2024 having kicked off and the Olympics to come (The Mail).

Boots and Superdrug have been urged to stop selling weight-loss injections online without examining patients after The Times (£) exposed how they are issuing “dangerous” prescriptions to people who are a healthy weight.

Consumers are cutting back on eating out, takeaway food, and clothing purchases to save on non-essential spending even as inflation has fallen back to 2% this year, according to new figures from KPMG (The Times £).

The Bank of England is expected to leave interest rates unchanged at its meeting on Thursday for the seventh time in a row, despite inflation falling back to the UK’s official target for the first time in nearly three years (The Times £).

More than 3,000 workers at a UK Amazon hub are voting to demand that the American delivery giant allows them to be represented by a trade union (The Times £).

Officials from the GMB are urging staff at Amazon’s Coventry warehouse to “together, vote yes”, at the start of a month-long ballot process that could trigger a historic union recognition deal (The Guardian).

Pierre-Emmanuel Taittinger is about to launch a new wine, Domaine Evremond, made from grapes grown in Kent (The Times £).

More than 24,000 Bloom & Wild customers have taken advantage of the online florist’s decision to make it easier to manage what marketing messages they receive about special occasions (The Times £).