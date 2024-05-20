The French conglomerate Bouygues is seeking to block Morrisons’ £2.5bn deal to sell its petrol forecourts in a heated row over the right to operate electric-vehicle chargers at the sites. (The Times £)

Several British supermarkets are in talks with the Fairtrade Foundation about combining forces to buy ethically sourced bananas, coffee and cocoa from farmers in developing countries under long-term contracts in what would be the first “buying coalition” of its type. (The Financial Times £)

There is a saying that winning is one thing, but doing it consistently is altogether harder. Marks & Spencer is about to show whether it has managed to do just that. (The Times £)

Investors in M&S, which returned to the FTSE 100 last year, will want reassurance that momentum has continued when it reports its annual results on Wednesday. (The Times £)

Marks & Spencer’s website and app is back online after an outage lasting several hours, with a message telling shoppers “you can’t shop with us right now”. (Sky News)

The Body Shop’s administrators are to launch an auction of the chain after concluding that an alternative restructuring of one of Britain’s best-known high street retailers was not viable. (Sky News)

GSK has finally completed the sale of its stake in consumer health spin-off Haleon after selling another £1.3bn worth of shares (The Daily Mail). One of Britain’s biggest drugs companies has agreed to sell its remaining shareholding in the consumer goods group behind Sensodyne toothpaste for £1.2 billion, fully exiting its investment almost two years after it demerged the business (The Times £).

Cadbury owner Mondelez will face scrutiny over selling chocolate in Russia at its AGM this week. (The Daily Mail)

Efforts by US Republican lawmakers to ban lab-grown meat are an “own goal” that will give Asia a competitive advantage, just as with semiconductors, according to one of the few producers with an approved product. (The Financial Times £)

The number of new apprenticeships has fallen by up to two fifths since the introduction of the government’s “broken” levy system, new research shows. (The Times £)

The number of Ritz crackers per box has been reduced by up to 30% but the price has remained the same. The size difference was first highlighted by The Grocer and confirmed by Mondelez, which owns the Ritz brand. (The BBC)

Getir, the grocery delivery app which this month confirmed plans to exit the UK, has an outstanding debt to Tottenham Hotspur Football Club running to millions of pounds. (Sky News)

Coca-Cola HBC’s boss pocketed more than £320,000 in ‘cost of living’ benefits last year as part of his £4.4m package. (The Daily Mail)

£4 Dominos and £5 KFC: health fears as fast food lunch becomes ‘workplace appropriate’. Low-price deals in UK mean consumers are eating less-nourishing food more frequently, say experts. (The Guardian)

Sales of bao buns on a roll as Britons fall in love with Asian treat. Even the English Breakfast Society has welcomed the ‘baozi’ as supermarket chains feed off interest in world food. (The Guardian)

Britain’s new food security index is a poor excuse for policy, writes Tim Lang in The FT. There is little value in Whitehall’s creation of something that suggests everything is fine. “Must we wait for another world war before its approach to food security becomes more holistic and government gets a grip?” (The Financial Times £)