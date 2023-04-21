WH Smith’s profits have more than doubled thanks to a rebound in airport passenger numbers and the opening of new stores (The Daily Mail). The growing American business of WH Smith is set to generate more profit than its British high street shops as resurgent travel demand lifts sales (The Times £). Sushi, travel and high-end headphones help WH Smith profits double. Retailer’s fortunes bounce back after expansion abroad and pivot towards electronics and premium food ranges (The Guardian).

The boss of WH Smith believes there is still ‘quite a lot of opportunity’ in the casinos of Las Vegas as it looks to crack America following its opening of a two-floor souvenir store over the famous strip. (The Daily Mail)

The boss of Deliveroo hailed a “resilient performance” in the first quarter as its British business beat expectations and outperformed Just Eat Takeaway, its rival delivery group. (The Times £)

Pepco Group has posted strong sales growth after rising economic pressures drove shoppers to seek out bargains. (The Daily Mail)

Haleon expects 2023 revenue growth towards the upper end of its four to six per cent forecast, the consumer healthcare group told investors Thursday. (The Daily Mail)

Marks & Spencer, Ocado and Kingfisher, the owner of B&Q, have joined the British Retail Consortium in calling on the government to rethink “fundamentally flawed” reforms to Britain’s packaging recycling scheme. (The Times £)

UK consumer confidence continued to recover in April, climbing to its highest level since Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, according to data on Friday (The Financial Times £). Consumer confidence enjoyed a “sudden flowering optimism” this month despite soaring inflation, according to a closely watched survey (The Times £).

UK-based coffee and sandwich chain Pret A Manger has become the latest high-profile Western brand to launch in the Indian market. (The BBC)

EU countries are pushing back against an influx of syrup-laced honey from China and other exporters which is flooding the bloc’s €2.3bn honey market and driving down prices. (The Financial Times £)

Heineken sales in Europe are largely holding up despite the cost of living. “The resilience of consumers in Europe was notable. Despite prices rising by almost 14%, volumes fell just 1%. Fears of a severe economic contraction this year are easing: low unemployment means less need to cut back on staples such as beer.” (The Financial Times £)