UK grocery inflation fell to near its historical average in May, bringing some relief to consumers hit by the cost of living crisis since 2021, according to sector data (Financial Times £).

Food prices increased by 2.4% in the four weeks to May 12 compared with the same period a year earlier, less than the 3.2% increase recorded in the previous month, according to Kantar (The Times £).

While pressures remain on household budgets, sales of burgers, beer and wine jumped during the bank holiday weekend at the start of May, according to the retail researchers Kantar (The Guardian).

Lidl won a record share of the grocery market this spring while arch-rival Aldi lost ground (Mail).

Nestlé is launching a new range of protein-enriched pastas and pizzas for people taking weight-loss drugs, amid fears treatments like Wegovy will hammer sales (Telegraph £).

An activist investor in UK ecommerce company THG said that it would vote against the reappointment of chair Charles Allen in protest at what it said was the lack of progress in reviving the group’s share price (Financial Times £).

Kelso Group told the stock market yesterday that it was disappointed by THG’s lack of progress in moving its listing to the premium segment of the London market and in spinning off some divisions (The Times £).

Shares in sandwich maker Greencore hit their highest level in three years after it unveiled plans to return £30m to investors following a profit upgrade (Mail).

SSP Group shares fell on Tuesday after the airport food chain operator missed profit forecasts (Mail).

The Times (£) follows up on The Financial Times’ story that activist investor Eminence Capital has built a stake in Reckitt Benckiser, the maker of Enfamil and Durex, following a recent share sell-off on investor concerns about its exposure to baby formula litigation in the US.

Taking a daily fish oil supplement could increase the risk of heart disease and stroke in healthy people, a study has found (The Times £).

Prices are dropping for thousands of items at Target and Walmart, as US retailers’ results indicate fatigue among some consumers after three years of high inflation (Financial Times £).

Americans are drinking half the coffee they did in the 40s, according to an article in The Guardian exploring shaky sales at Starbucks.