Scarcely a month after the Chapel Down winery was put on the blocks, Lord Ashcroft has hoisted a “for sale” sign over the nearby Gusbourne wine estate in Kent (The Times £).

Ministers should assess the scale of lead contamination throughout the UK food chain “from farm to plate”, according to a senior toxicologist (Financial Times £).

Ocado’s key tech business has been handed another boost after US retailer Kroger placed a ‘wide-ranging’ order to automate processes in its warehouses (Mail).

Disposable incomes in Britain have risen at the fastest pace in three years, although they remain below a peak reached in 2021, according to research carried out by Asda (The Times £).

An opinion column in The Guardian argues food giants are strangling Britain’s farmers and consumers. The paper suggest the solution is to break them up.

Stilton faces a battle for relevance as Generation Z shuns speciality cheeses, award-winning British dairy Long Clawson Dairy in Leicestershire has said (Telegraph £).

Major food companies in Australia are roundly failing to set adequate targets to reduce their impact on nature and most are not assessing how their supply chains are hitting the environment, according to a first-of-its-kind report from conservationists (The Guardian).

LVMH-backed private equity firm L Catterton has bought a stake in Bicester Village owner Value Retail from Hammerson, handing the UK shopping centre landlord cash proceeds of £600m (Financial Times £).

French fashion giant LVMH and its billionaire founder have bought a stake in Bicester Village, plus eight other upmarket outlet malls across Europe, for £1.5bn (The Times £).

Hammerson said it would raise £600m in cash proceeds from the sale of its near-40% stake in Value Retail, which also owns nine luxury shopping destinations near Barcelona, Brussels, Dublin, Frankfurt, Paris, Madrid, Milan and Munich (The Guardian).