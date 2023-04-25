Renee Elliott, the founder of Planet Organic, is returning to spearhead a rescue deal for the supermarket chain she launched in 1995, according to Sky News. A deal is expected to be finalised today.

Lidl could take on Waitrose and Marks & Spencer in their middle-class heartlands by opening stores in some of London’s most affluent neighbourhoods (The Times £). The German discount supermarket chain has published a list of 247 desired sites for new shops across Britain, with Chelsea, Kensington, Mayfair, Westminster and Knightsbridge among potential locations. Read The Grocer’s report on the plans here.

Low-income families are missing out on the chance to pick up supermarkets’ lowest-priced essentials as fewer than 1% of the leading chains’ smaller stores stock them, according to a study by consumer group Which? (The Guardian).

Salmon prices are about to leap by as much as 10%, industry analysts have warned. The latest blow for shoppers comes as Norway’s government plans to slap a hefty tax on the delicacy beloved by Britain’s middle classes, the Mail writes.

The boss of Deliveroo has launched a scathing attack on the Competition & Markets Authority over its “bullshit” decision to run an 18-month inquiry into the purchase of a stake by Amazon (The Times £).

Matthew Moulding’s beauty business has appointed Sue Farr as senior independent director to strengthen its corporate governance, after it received a takeover approach from Apollo (The Times £).

A former Asda boss has led a rescue deal for Farmison & Co, an upmarket online butcher that counts Fortnum & Mason, Selfridges and Harrods among its clientele (The Times £).

Prezzo is to shut 46 lossmaking restaurants with the loss of up to 810 jobs, after being hit by soaring energy and food costs (Financial Times £).

The Tempus shares column in The Times (£) takes a look at Haleon and gives the consumer health goods firm a ‘hold’ rating. “A premium valuation does not account for the risks of major share sales or slowing volume growth,” the paper writes.