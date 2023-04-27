Reckitt Benckiser has picked an insider who is responsible for some of its biggest brands as its next chief executive, signalling the board of the UK household products group is seeking stability following a corporate restructuring (Financial Times £).

Kris Licht, a former Pepsico and McKinsey executive, is currently president of Reckitt’s health business and chief customer officer (The Times £).

A trading update also revealed Reckitt increased prices by 12.4% in the last few months, while sales volumes slipped by 4.5% (Mail).

The crisis-stricken CBI will be renamed as part of efforts to demonstrate that it has reformed its toxic workplace culture after weeks of allegations of rape, sexual harassment and bullying, the new boss of the business lobby group has said (Financial Times £).

The new boss of the CBI has insisted she “stood up and spoke up” when she witnessed any inappropriate behaviour during her previous stint at the scandal-hit lobby group (The Times £).

The new boss of the CBI has apologised to the victims of sexual misconduct at the business lobby group, saying she is “profoundly sorry” and that she wants to “recognise the courage of the women who came forward” (The Guardian).

Beans on toast have been unfairly demonised and can be part of a healthy diet, nutritionists at the British Nutrition Foundation have said. Blanket warnings of the danger of ultra-processed foods mean people have been urged to avoid packaged products such as sliced bread and baked beans (The Times £).

The cost of a homemade cheese sandwich has jumped by over a third in one year, according to research for the BBC.

BBC News examines who has the cheapest meal deals between Boots, Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Morrisons and Co-op.

The decision by the John Lewis Partnership to switch off its email services has angered customers whose decade-old accounts will soon be logged off. The broadband division of the department store and supermarket group told customers in October that it would be closing its broadband and associated email and telephone services (The Times £).

Retail sales volumes rose slightly in April, but most stores do not expect a lasting improvement, a survey shows. The retail sales balance on the CBI’s monthly indicator rose to 5 per cent in April, from 1 per cent in March, the highest level recorded since the start of the year (The Times £).

Japanese brewer Kirin has stepped up its push into healthcare after launching a A$1.9bn ($1.3bn) takeover offer for Australia’s largest vitamin company Blackmores (Financial Times £).

Johnson & Johnson’s newly formed consumer business has been targeted by claims that its talcum powder can cause cancer, days before it attempts to complete the largest US initial public offering in almost 18 months (Financial Times £).

The Financial Times (£) has a feature about how a premium chocolate venture is bringing benefits to cacao farmers in the Demoratic Republic of Congo.