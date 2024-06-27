Shares in the UK food delivery company Deliveroo have risen after reports by Reuters that US rival Doordash held takeover talks with the business, with analysts suggesting other bidders could come forward in the coming weeks (The Guardian).

DoorDash had entered talks with Deliveroo over a possible deal but the potential tie-up collapsed owing to a disagreement over price (The Times £).

The London-listed company’s share price jumped by 6% to 136p on Wednesday morning, and closed 1.2% up on the day, valuing the business at £2.1bn (The Guardian).

Haleon has agreed to sell its nicotine replacement therapy business outside the US for £500m, the latest in a string of disposals of its slower-growth brands since the consumer health group was spun off from GSK two years ago (Financial Times £).

Haleon has agreed to sell the nicotine business outside of the United States to Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, the Indian multinational generic drugs group (The Times £).

Indian pharmaceutical company Dr Reddy’s Laboratories is taking on products including Nicotinell, Habitrol and Thrive, which are sold in 30 markets around the world as lozenges, patches and gum for people who want to quit smoking (Mail).

The next UK government must stop “walking on eggshells” around improving EU trade ties, the head of the British Chambers of Commerce is to warn today (Financial Times £).

Shevaun Haviland is expected to use her speech at the British Chambers of Commerce annual conference on Thursday to plead for a “real partnership” with the next government that creates the “right environment” for companies to grow (The Times £).

At the annual BCC global conference in London on Thursday, Shevaun Haviland will say that the UK must forge closer ties with the EU and the next government should focus on improving trading relations to grow the economy (The Guardian).

New research has shown that the cost of a tube of toothpaste at some times of the year can be double its price at other times (The Guardian).