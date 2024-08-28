Wetherspoons boss Sir Tim Martin has defended pre-flight drinking in a row with Ryanair. Martin says his pubs have had ‘no complaints’ after Ryanair called for a two-drink limit at airports. (Telegraph)

US retailer Stop & Shop will stop selling cigarettes and vapes this week as part of its commitment to ‘community wellness’, reports the Mail Online. The retailer will remove tobacco products from all 360 of its stores across the northeast from 31 August in a move it says has been welcomed by cancer charities (Mail).

Tesco, Asda, Morrisons and Sainsbury’s are charging more for petrol and diesel than some fuel stations across the UK, according to data from RAC Fuel Watch. It found at least three other fuel providers were cheaper than supermarket sites, according to the Express.

Swiss scientists have made a breakthrough on reducing food waste in the chocolate supply chain, reports the BBC. Researchers have come up with a way to make chocolate using the entire cocoa fruit rather than just the beans - and without using sugar. (BBC)

The pitfalls of AI are long documented. The BBC reports today that restaurants attempting to use bots like ChatGPT to create or inspire recipes for their menus are faced with increasingly zany options. (BBC)