Rachel Graham
Rachel Graham is Digital and Social Editor at The Grocer
Contact info
- Tel:
- 01293610413
- Email:
- rachel.graham@thegrocer.co.uk
- Comment & Opinion
Why the Christmas World Cup was a flop… for food and drink at least
Sober, well-behaved fans, upsets galore, and the best final in living memory. But this World Cup will not be remembered as a marketing success
- Analysis & Features
The five TikTok food trends defining the end of 2022
From air fryers and butter boards to ASMR, these are the trends driving views on TikTok
- Analysis & Features
Heinz Beanz pizzas return: the strategy behind NPD spree
As Heinz brings back its beans-topped pizzas last seen in the early 2000s, check out all its weird and wonderful launches from the past two years
- Analysis & Features
All the April Fools’ food & drink launches for 2022
Fmcg brands became all-out pranksters for 1 April, with fake products and spoof news stories appearing on social media
- Analysis & Features
The women making a living tackling food waste in the supply chain
To celebrate International Women’s Day coinciding with Food Waste Action Week, we spoke to some of the women working to reduce food waste in the supply chain and around the world to see what the industry can learn
- Analysis & Features
Inside the shop that will never make a sale
B Corp UK’s Good News corner shop doesn’t sell a single item. It does give a few away for free though. So how does it make sense for brands?
- Analysis & Features
How shipping container bug farms could solve poultry’s soya problem
Cambridge-based agritech business Better Origin secured a contract with Morrisons in December 2021 to install its shipping containers on 10 of its farms as the retailer chases carbon neutral eggs
- Comment & Opinion
Why Morrisons’ Farmer Christmas is the new fmcg heart-throb
Captain Birdseye has taken a step back, so food has a new sex symbol. And no it’s not Jeremy Clarkson
- Comment & Opinion
Tesco can afford to ignore vaccinated Santa controversy
Santa flashing his QR code at border control in its Christmas ad has, predictably, caused outrage on Twitter
- Analysis & Features
Inside Weezy Paddington: the bright, colourful dark store for foodies
Weezy’s dark store is not what you might expect. A bright, colourful space filled with local meat, bread and fruit, it wants to give ‘health-conscious foodies’ what the supermarkets can’t
- Comment & Opinion
Rustlers burger proves the case for regulation of ‘plant-based’ claims
The brand’s ‘plant-based’ burger has come under fire on social media for containing a cheese slice
- Analysis & Features
Watch: We followed a shopper around Tesco’s new GetGo store
Unlike my first trip to Amazon’s checkout-free store, Tesco GetGo charged our shopper correctly for her purchases
- Analysis & Features
Inside Mere, Preston: Russia’s ultra hard discounter opens first UK store
‘You won’t see any frills, shelves or points for convenience,’ says Mere UK business development manager Aleksandr Chkalov. ‘The most important thing in our store is the price tag. It must be the lowest of any on the market’
- Analysis & Features
Why Ella Shone transformed a former milk float into a plastic-free refill store
Former Rubies in the Rubble commercial manager Ella Shone trundles the streets of London in the TopUp Truck to deliver plastic-free and zero waste groceries
- Analysis & Features
The entrepreneurs and startups making plastic-free grocery shopping easy
These entrepreneurs believe there is no need for plastic in the supply chain, and have put their money where their mouth is in setting up businesses dedicated to eliminating single-use plastic
- Analysis & Features
How Covid-19 changed Brits’ BBQ behaviour for summer 2021
With a heatwave forecast for the end of July set to prompt a renewed surge in demand, we dug into the statistics for the trends behind Brits’ barbecuing habits
- Analysis & Features
Plastic Free July 2021: what it means for supermarkets and shoppers
Now in its 10th year, the challenge encourages people to avoid using or buying single-use plastic for 31 days
- Analysis & Features
Five trends shaping conscious shoppers’ decisions, according to Sainsbury’s
The trends set by this group of shoppers have historically filtered into the mainstream, making what were niche categories into big business
- Analysis & Features
Plant-based power list: who's driving the meat-free revolution?
The plant-based market is a complex one to navigate, leaving power in the hands of the experts
- Analysis & Features
Seven vegan products launching this June: fish-free tuna to plant-based bacon bits
Here’s a rundown of the most innovative plant-based products coming to supermarkets next month