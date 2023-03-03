WH Smith has been the target of a cyberattack in which company data was accessed illegally, including the personal details of current and former employees, the retailer has revealed (The Guardian).

WH Smith has been hit by a second cyberattack in less than a year after hackers gained access to a database holding employee information (The Times £).

Haleon revenues soared 13.8% to £10.8bn in 2022, but higher freight and commodity costs weighed on the consumer health giant’s profit margins (The Mail).

Investors in Haleon are seeking clarity over the large stakes retained by GSK and Pfizer in the consumer healthcare company, which are weighing on its share price (The Times £).

Naylor Farms, Europe’s biggest cabbage producer by acreage, has developed a method to extract protein from the brassica and is building a €38m facility in Lincolnshire funded by a loan from a Dutch state-controlled investment entity, Invest International (The Financial Times £).

AB InBev reported falling drinks sales for the first time since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, but the volume decline was offset by price increases and consumers switching to premium products (The Financial Times £).

The Financial Times (£) examines why Just Eat Takeaway and its peers have failed to deliver. “Deeply depressed share prices mean that companies such as Just Eat Takeaway, Frankfurt-quoted Delivery Hero and UK-listed Deliveroo must focus on the meat and potatoes of profits.”

The return of the office commute helped to bring people back to high streets and town centres last month, but shopper numbers remain stubbornly below pre-pandemic levels, new figures show (The Times £).

Fears that Europe’s companies are exploiting high inflation to increase their profit margins have prompted a warning from the European Central Bank that it is closely monitoring potential price gouging of consumers (The Guardian).