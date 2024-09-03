The owners of Harrods paid themselves a £180m dividend, despite profits falling by more than a third, reports The Guardian. That came despite a reported 8% rise in turnover to almost £900m in the year to 3 February 2024, according to the Evening Standard.

Meanwhile, the Telegraph reports Harrods staff were being trained to intervene to prevent assaults if they and to sensitively respond to allegations of sexual harassment in the store.

Soft toy maker Jellycat has accused Aldi of copying the design of its Dexter Dragon plush toy, which retails for £27, reports the Mail Online. Court documents allege Aldi’s £4 toy had the poltental to infringe on the Jellycat’s copyright.

Reuters reported on a survey by the British Retail Consortium that showed spending in shops increased by 1% year-on-year in August, the strongest upsurge since March.

Beyond pots and pans, student shopping lists have expanded to air fryers and steamers, reports the Guardian, citing John Lewis data.