Ocado has suffered a shareholder revolt over a new pay scheme that includes a bonus share award of up to £15m for co-founder and chief executive Tim Steiner (The Financial Times £).

BBC naturalist Chris Packham has condemned Heineken as an “environmental vandal” for chopping down a 300-acre orchard in south Wales (The Times £). Bulmers, the UK’s largest cider maker, which is owned by the Dutch brewing company, uprooted thousands of trees on the Offa’s Dyke path in Monmouthshire after overestimating demand for its drinks.

‘Huge disruption’ anticipated from new Brexit border checks (The Times £). Physical product inspections on flowers, cheese and more at UK ports from Tuesday may incur costs and increase supply chain delays, say business owners.

Teenagers who vape a lot may be ­increasing their risk of exposure to lead and uranium, harming brain and organ development, research suggests (The Times £).

The grocery courier firm Getir is to quit the UK, Germany, the Netherlands and the US to focus on its home market of Turkey amid heavy competition and waning demand for rapid home deliveries (The Guardian).

The move will put 1,500 UK jobs at risk, including warehouse staff, managers and riders (Mail).

The private equity buyer of The Body Shop paid just £3.5m upfront for the retail chain before its collapse, the Telegraph (£) reports.

Prices of non-food items in UK supermarkets have fallen year on year for the first time since 2021, taking overall shop inflation below 1%, according to industry data that will come as a relief to consumers hit by higher living costs (Financial Times £).

The rate of shop prices inflation has slowed to its lowest level in two and a half years, driven down by grocery bills and rekindling hopes for summer interest rate cuts (The Times £).

Prices in UK shops rose at their slowest rate since late 2021 in April as deep discounts by clothing and footwear retailers put the brakes on inflation, the latest snapshot of high street spending trends has shown (The Guardian).

Helen Dickinson, chief executive of the BRC, said shop prices were “showing signs of normalising” after peaking a year ago (Telegraph £).

The figures come just over a year after shop price rises hit a peak of 8.9% in March 2023 (Mail).

Supermarket Income Reit is making its first foray overseas after agreeing to buy a portfolio of Carrefour supermarkets in France (The Times £).