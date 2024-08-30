Homebase is planning to close 10 stores. Sainsbury’s is to buy the premises for £130m. It has agreed to acquire all the affected shops and convert them into supermarkets in a deal which is anticipated to create around 1,000 new jobs. Sainsbury’s said it would prioritise Homebase staff at the affected stores for interviews. (Mail)

The deal with Sainsbury’s raises questions about the fortunes of the DIY giant, as its MD wrote to suppliers informing them it was actively seeking investment. (The Guardian)

Shops are buying stolen goods from professional shoplifters who steal, retail groups have said. The Association of Convenience Stores (ACS) said its members were reporting “high volume” and “very brazen and direct” incidents of shoplifting, with meat, cheese and alcohol items typically targeted. Often, criminal gangs are behind the operation, while shoplifters often had addiction issues. (BBC & The Guardian)

Dr Federica Amati, a researcher at King’s College London, said emulsifiers listed on the back of the packet are a ‘red flag’ for health. Speaking on Tim Spector’s Zoe podcast, she said emulsifiers on the label, which often signal a food has been ultra-processed, have been shown to break down the protective layer of mucus that lines the gut. (Mail)

Hospitality sector bosses have hit out at government proposals to ban smoking outside pubs, bars, restaurants and clubs. The CEO of UKHospitality Kate Nicholls said a ban on smoking in outdoor spaces would cause “serious economic harm to hospitality venues”. (FT)

Government proposals to increase flexible working could see people given the right to ask their employers to work a four-day week. Workers could be allowed to fit their contracted hours into fewer days throughout the week. (BBC)