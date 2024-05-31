Retail footfall across the UK remains well down on last year as bank holidays and improving weather failed to lure customers away from online shopping, figures show (The Times £).

Retailers have called on the government to rethink business rates and planning laws to revive high streets and shopping centres after visitor numbers fell again in May. (The Guardian)

Losses widen at upmarket grocer Daylesford Organic. Baroness Carole Bamford, the owner of upmarket British grocer has said that she is prepared to prop up the business as annual losses widened at the retailer. (Financial Times £)

Red Bull is taking a minority stake in Leeds United, the first foray into English football by the energy drink company whose sporting portfolio includes clubs in Europe and the US as well as Formula One racing (Financial Times £). Red Bull has made its first foray into English football by buying a minority stake in Leeds United (Sky News).

Sainsbury’s has confirmed that problems with its card payment system are affecting some same-day deliveries and some in-store payments. (BBC)

New supermarket “challenges” that reward shoppers with extra loyalty points for buying more could lead to overspending, consumer groups have warned. Four of the UK’s biggest supermarkets - Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Asda and Morrisons - are now offering members of their loyalty schemes bonus points if they hit spending targets. (BBC)

Whoever wins the UK general election must tighten regulations to reduce the use of plastic packaging, match global standards and drive “green consumption”, the boss of one of the sector’s biggest manufacturers has urged. (The Guardian)

Nightcap has ended its takeover pursuit of Revolution Bars after being told its recent bid was not feasible. (Daily Mail)

Walmart store managers can earn more than $500,000 a year under a new pay scheme. (The Times £)

Investors clamoured for a piece of the debt package financing the takeover of sandwich chain Subway, with money managers placing large orders for the record-setting $3.4bn bond offering. (Financial Times £)