Britain is eating 50% more takeaways than before Covid in a “drastic” shift in the nation’s eating habits, with Deliveroo and Uber Eats overtaking pubs and restaurants as the main source of meals prepared outside the home, analysis suggests (The Times £).

After a boom in orders on Deliveroo, Just Eat and other platforms by locked-down consumers, research by the Institute for Fiscal Studies suggests the popularity of takeaways, meal deliveries and food-on-the-go bought from retailer such as sandwiches and crisps has remained above pre-pandemic levels after the removal of Covid restrictions (The Guardian).

Trade groups have warned of higher food prices and empty supermarket shelves because of new post-Brexit border fees being introduced this month (Sky News).

The government has revealed how much companies will have to pay to import foods from the EU due to Brexit (BBC News). Small imports of products such as fish, salami, sausage, cheese and yoghurt will be subject to fees of up to £145 from 30 April, according to the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs.

Hilton Food Group may consider meat as its core business but it was seafood that was in focus on Wednesday, as the category returned to the black following a successful turnaround (The Times £).

Hilton Food Group is planning further geographic expansion and potential takeover deals after profits jumped by nearly two-thirds last year (Mail).

Ocado and Marks & Spencer have been named the country’s fastest growing supermarkets as they win back middle-class shoppers (Mail).

Asda has fallen further behind supermarket rivals after its sales growth effectively ground to a halt, new figures reveal (Telegraph £).

Farmers are calling for the government to grant them a universal basic income, saying the post-Brexit agriculture subsidy scheme has left many poorer (The Guardian).

Greetings card retailers have urged the communications industry regulator to cut a midweek delivery day rather than Saturday if it must reduce Britain’s letter services, as a consultation on postal reforms closes (The Guardian).

Inflation in the eurozone fell to 2.4% in March — its lowest rate in more than two years — raising pressure on the European Central Bank to become the first major authority to cut interest rates this year (The Times £).

The head of the US central bank last night said the job of bringing down inflation ‘is not yet done’ amid mounting speculation over the outlook for interest rates on both sides of the Atlantic (Mail).